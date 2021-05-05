Israeli cybersecurity co Cymulate raises $45m

Israeli cybersecurity company Cymulate today announced the completion of a $45 million Series C financing round led by One Peak, together with existing investors Susquehanna Growth Equity (SGE), Vertex Ventures Israel, Vertex Growth and Dell Technologies Capital. Cymulate has now raised $71 million to date.

The funding will be used to accelerate revenue growth. In 2020, Cymulate doubled revenue year-over-year and expanded its work force by over 150%. Cymulate serves hundreds of customers including leading enterprises and F500 companies and most recently announced a partnership with global telecom giant NTT.

Based in Rishon Lezion, Cymulate was founded in 2016 by CTO Avihai Ben-Yossef, CEO Eyal Wachsman, and Eyal Gruner, a serial entrepreneur and investor in cybersecurity startups.

Cymulate has developed a platform to validate an organization's cyber posture continuously and on-demand, by testing their cloud and on premise networks against the latest threats.

Wachsman said, "Cymulate saw a 50% increase in the number of unique attacks in the wild in 2020, and as APT groups are becoming increasingly aggressive and disruptive, there is a real need for companies to run daily or weekly assessments of their security posture. A loss of customer trust due to the fallout of a major attack is extremely hard to regain."

