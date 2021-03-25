Israeli cybersecurity co Morphisec raises $31m

Israeli cloud-delivered endpoint and server security solutions company Morphisec today announced the completion of a $31 million financing round led by Jerusalem Venture Partners (JVP), with participation from Orange and Deutsche Telekom Capital Partners.

Morphisec's solution, which is deployed on over 7 million endpoints, offers enterprises cyber prevention that automatically stops the most dangerous attacks in an automated and easy-to-manage manner, without any impact on users, performance, or IT teams, while conserving costs and achieving best-in-class efficacy.

The investment will support a major hiring campaign in the US and Israel.

The company was launched in 2014 in JVP Cyber Labs in Beersheva and remains based in the Negev city.

Morphisec CEO Ronen Yehoshua said, "Midsized enterprises are historically underserved by the cybersecurity market and left behind by cost-prohibitive tools and staff constraints. The challenges for these organizations have only increased in the last year with work-from-home employees using unsecured devices and connecting to an endless array of cloud-based applications. Morphisec has proven to be the only cybersecurity solution capable of bringing them simple yet effective protection that also fits into their existing budget. With this new investment, we will further our commitment to bring organizations of all sizes threat prevention that stops advanced attacks in their tracks before the breach and costly damage."

Morphisec’s solutions for endpoints, servers, and cloud workloads uses patented zero trust runtime security powered by moving target defense technology to block threats. Rather than trying to remediate attacks after they hit, Morphisec’s proprietary technology based on moving target defense stops attacks deterministically and automatically, without requiring knowledge of threat type or manual oversight, making it highly effective against advanced attacks such as zero-day and unknown threats.

JVP general partner Yoav Tzruya said, "Endpoints of all types - workstations and servers, on-premises and in the cloud, physical and virtual - are the ultimate frontiers of cyber protection. Organizations today settle for low efficacy, high cost, non-deterministic, performance-impacting, knowledge-challenged sets of solutions like EDRs, behavioral, and signature-based approaches. These result in uncertainty, high-cost, and are difficult to manage in WFH and Cloud environments. Morphisec’s unique approach provides measurable, deterministic, low-cost value while providing best-in-class protection, serving distributed organizations and further allowing risk-free cloud migration. Morphisec’s unique ability to prevent attacks before any breach occurs without requiring knowledge of the threat positions it as the de facto proactive cybersecurity solution for the cloud."

