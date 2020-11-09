Israeli cybersecurity co ReSec Technologies raises $4m

Israeli cybersecurity company ReSec Technologies, today announced the completion of its $4 million Series A financing round led by Hong Kong-based Venture Capital fund QBN Capital, with participation from HDI Group, Disruptive Ventures, and Pico Venture Partners. This new round of funding will be used to expand ReSec’s operations globally.

ReSec’s full-prevention solution protects organizations from both known and unknown file-based malware threats. The company’s patented technology aims to disrupt a crowded market, that is dependent on detection solutions which often present both security and usability challenges to organizations. ReSec’s cutting edge Content Disarm and Reconstruction technology offers a zero trust approach and ensures that every document that enters the organization is both threat-free and fully functional, so that organizations are not forced to compromise on security in order to minimize the impact on their end users.

ReSec executive chairman and CEO Tal Yatsiv said, "The investment will allow us to expedite development and focus on growth and expansion."

This latest financing round comes as ReSec's solution has been adopted by dozens of leading organizations and distributed by market leaders, including Tech Data in the US, Intelligent Wave in Japan, Edvance Security in Hong Kong, and GVM in Thailand.

In addition to this financing round, ReSec has been awarded an innovation grant from the Israeli Innovation Authority. With the new financing, ReSec plans to double its team, to focus on expanding sales and marketing activities and to continue its R&D investment.

