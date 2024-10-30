Israeli data loss prevention co MIND raises $11m

Israel data loss prevention (DLP) company MIND emerged from stealth today and unveiled its platform to enable organizations to protect their most sensitive data. The company also announced that it has raised $11 million in a seed financing round led by YL Ventures with participation from cybersecurity leaders at Adobe, ADT, Crowdstrike, and FireEye.

MIND was founded in 2023 by CEO Eran Barak, who previously founded Hexadite which was acquired in 2017 by Microsoft for $100 million, CTO Itai Schwartz, Co-Founder and VP R&D Hod Bin Noon. The co-founders have decades of cybersecurity experience and served in leadership roles in the IDF 8200 Intelligence Unit.

Barak said, "As billions of records get leaked every year, we recognize it as one of the major pain points for companies and a problem lacking a comprehensive and simplified data security solution for the era of AI. MIND enables organizations to mind what really matters by taking a new approach to data security that uniquely melds both the visibility of data risks and the actionability of stopping data leaks - holistically addressing sensitive data at rest, in motion, and in use. Our customers have dramatically reduced the resources needed to implement effective DLP programs that truly deliver on both security and compliance needs, leading to much greater efficiency and productivity."

MIND is an intelligent DLP platform that integrates AI and smart automations for the first comprehensive data security solution of its kind, so you can automatically identify, detect, and prevent data leaks at machine speed. At the core of the platform is MIND AI which puts DLP and insider risk management (IRM) programs on autopilot to autonomously monitor billions of data events 24x7 in real-time, dramatically reduce false positives and noisy alerts, and effectively streamline headcount needed. MIND AI is made of hundreds of tailored algorithms and a proprietary AI engine to classify and categorize sensitive unstructured data understand context-aware business views to determine risk severity, and take automated prevention and remediation actions. MIND continuously discovers and classifies sensitive data across various IT workloads including SaaS and Gen AI apps, endpoints, on-premises systems, and emails; ensuring a complete inventory of data, users, and activities.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 30, 2024.

