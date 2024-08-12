Israeli defense firms retain high rankings in world’s top 100

Israel’s biggest defense companies have maintained their position in the international top 100 rankings for 2024 of "Defense News." The combined revenue of the top 100 companies worldwide rose by 13% in 2023, after falling by 12% in 2022.

The highest ranked Israeli defense company is Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) in 22nd position, down one place from last year’s rankings, with annual revenue of $5.5 billion in 2023, up 10% from $4.9 billion in 2022. Last year Elbit jumped from 31st place to 21st place.

Rafael and Israel Aerospace Industries climbed in the rankings

The second highest ranked Israeli company is Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), which climbed to 28th place from 30th place last year. IAI’s annual revenue from defense sales totaled $4.4 billion last year, up 9% from 2022. The other major Israeli defense company Rafael Advanced Defense Systems rose one place in the rankings to 33, with revenue of $3.8 billion in 2023, up 10% from 2022.

With three defense companies in the top 100 Israel is well placed alongside South Korea. The US has 48 companies in the top 100, China and the UK 6 each, and Germany, France and Turkey five each.

