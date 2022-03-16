search
Irrigation co N-Drip signs PepsiCo deal worth $20m annually

16 Mar, 2022 17:23
N-Drip's smart irrigation systems provide an alternative irrigation method to flood or trench irrigation and allow significant savings in water, larger yields and reduced use of fertilizers.

Global food and beverage company PepsiCo (Nasdaq: PEP) and Israeli micro-drip irrigation company N-Drip, have signed a partnership agreement worth a potential $50 million annually.

N-Drip's smart irrigation systems provide an alternative irrigation method to flood or trench irrigation and allow significant savings in water, larger yields and reduced use of fertilizers. In the first stage, N-Drip's te3chnology will be used in 25,000 acres of fields in the US, India, South Africa and Europe, with the deal worth an estimated $20 million annually to N-Drip.

PepsiCo buys 25 different types of crops from 60 countries and helps farmers increase their produce by using a range of methods. With Pepsico's total acreage amounting to 125,000, the cooperation agreement is likely to expand significantly.

N-Drip was cofounded by chairman and CTO Prof. Uri Shani, Ariel Halperin and Ran Ben-Or and Eran Pollak is its CEO.

Pollak said, "As PepsiCo sources crops from farms of all types and sizes, N-Drip's proprietary technology allows our partnership to make precise irrigation accessible to all types of farmers, from those with massive farms to those with one-acre plots."

PepsiCo VP sustainable agriculture Rob Meyers added, "To date, we've implemented N-Drip's technology with farmers in India, Vietnam, and the US, and saw improved crop yields, reduced fertilizer usage, and 50% less water consumed compared to flood irrigation."

The partnership was sourced by PepsiCo Labs, PepsiCo's technology venturing arm, which works to identify and embed breakthrough technology start-ups into PepsiCo's operations to help solve complex, real-world problems and meet business goals at a global scale.

N-Drip has raised $40 million to date from strategic and financial investors in the US and Israel.

