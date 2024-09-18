Israeli startup Mine appoints 5 top execs in major expansion

Israeli data privacy startup Mine has announced the appointment of five senior executives to its leadership team. Mine, which raised $30 million in a Series B financing round last December, develops B2C and B2B privacy and data protection solutions. The new appointments are aimed at accelerating MINE's growth, strengthening its global presence, and driving the development of cutting-edge technologies.

The new appointments include a VP Global Sales, CFO, CMO, VP HR, and VP Customer Success, all significant steps in the company’s expansion and the realization of its vision to create a safe, automated, and efficient digital environment for both private users and businesses, in line with evolving global privacy regulations. MINE is also recruiting developers, QA, and ML personnel in Israel, who will help expand the company's platform into new areas and lead the development of new technologies in the data market.

Mine cofounder and CEO Gal Ringel welcomed the new appointments. He said, "I am very proud of the new executives who have joined us. They bring with them rich experience and exceptional capabilities that will help us continue to lead the global privacy-tech market. We are confident that their contribution will be critical to the company’s continued global growth and success."

Michael Trites with over 30 years of experience in sales and management in the technology, cybersecurity, and security sectors becomes SVP Global Sales. He joins MINE from a similar role at Dig Security, which was sold to Palo Alto Networks for $315 million last October.

Avi Israel has been appointed CFO. He brings over 15 years of experience in financial and operational management and information systems having previously served as CFO and Head of Information Systems at SimilarWeb, where he led the company’s IPO, raising $1 billion and turning the company into a unicorn. Israel then served Ermetic CFO, leading the sale of the company to Tenable.

Jessica Stanford has been appointed Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). She brings over a decade of experience in the cybersecurity industry, with a focus on building and leading global marketing teams. She has led marketing at Cado Security and Hysolate and held senior marketing positions at Cybereason, CyberArk, and RSA.

Dikla Yuval has been appointed VP Human Resources. She brings over 15 years of experience in human resources, specializing in organizational change management and implementing strategies that support the business side. She previously held key positions at Zoomin, Pandologic, and Gornitzki, where she led processes of mergers and acquisitions.

Roee Silberman has been appointed VP Customer Success. He brings over 15 years of experience in the B2B SaaS industry and previously served as VP Customer Success at WalkMe, EverC, and Demostack.

Mine was founded in 2019 by CEO Gal Ringel, CTO Gal Golan, and CPO Kobi Nissan. The company currently employs 55 people in offices in Tel Aviv, the US, and Germany. Mine's first product, MineApp, allows users to discover, manage, and delete their personal information stored online, minimizing risks. The company's flagship platform, MineOS, offers organizations a comprehensive solution for managing data privacy processes and regulations. The platform helps organizations discover and manage all the data they hold on users, customers, and employees, thereby improving their compliance with global privacy and AI regulations, while reducing risks and cutting costs.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 18, 2024.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2024.