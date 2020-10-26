Israeli visual assistance co TechSee raises $30m

Israeli intelligent visual assistance company TechSee today announced it has closed a $30 million Series C financing round co-led by OurCrowd, Salesforce Ventures, and TELUS Ventures with participation from Scale Venture Partners and Planven Entrepreneur Ventures.

The company has grown rapidly by reducing customer friction points for enterprises through its visual assistance technology, which bridges the visual gap in customer service, allowing customers and technicians to receive real-time AR guidance on their smartphone or tablet screens in assisted service or self-service mode. The company has also developed computer vision AI with technology that can provide visual guidance to users installing, operating, or troubleshooting networking devices, smart home products, home appliances, and more. TechSee's AI platform can automatically identify components, ports, cables, LED indicators, and more to detect issues and suggest resolutions for consumers, contact center agents, and field technicians.

RELATED ARTICLES Israeli augmented vision co TechSee raises $16m

The Herzliya-based company was founded in 2015 by CEO Eithan Cohen, Prof. Gabby Sarussi and Amir Yoffe. TechSee also has offices in New York, Florida and Madrid. The company raised $16 million in a Series B financing round in December 2018.

Cohen said, "There has been a significant increase in demand for contactless customer service technologies propelled by Covid-19 social distancing requirements and the acceleration of digital transformation projects. Our Visual Automation technology is at the heart of it, and now that momentum is growing exponentially as businesses seek to reduce costs and optimize customer experience strategies in the current environment. Our vision is to get rid of the user manual and replace it with dynamic AR assistants."

TechSee has established commercial partnerships with Verizon, Vodafone, Orange, Liberty Global, Accenture, Hitachi, and Lavazza, among others.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 26, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020