Israel's average monthly wage still rising

In July 2024, the average wage in Israel was NIS 13,683, up 6.7% from July 2023, the Central Bureau of Statistics reports. Inflation was 3.2% over the same period so that wages are increasing faster than prices are rising.

The rise in wages is supported by the unemployment data published by the Central Bureau of Statistics, which sees unemployment at a 50 year low of 2.8%. The job market remains tight in part because of a dramatic rise in government spending because of the war.

In the tech sector the average wage in June 2024 was NIS 32,215, up 8.1% from June 2023, well above the inflation rate. The number of jobs in the tech sector was 401,300 representing 9.9% of all the jobs in the economy, up 0.3% from June 2023.

