Israel's cabinet set to approve hostage release deal

Israel's cabinet will this evening discuss approval of a deal to release about 50 hostages held by Hamas in Gaza. The hostages, mainly women and children, will be exchanged for about 150 security prisoners, women and youths, held in Israel.

Israel will also agree to a four day truce, which could be extended in exchange for more hostages. Israel will also allow more significant amounts of fuel and equipment into the Gaza Strip.

Israel's war cabinet will discuss the deal at 6pm, and the inner security cabinet at 7pm before the matter is brought before the full cabinet at 8pm. The cabinet has already given the green light for the deal in principle and the discussions this evening will revolve around technical aspects of implementing the agreement.

Earlier today, Qatar Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Dr. Majed al Ansari said, We are working towards an agreement taking place and we are now at the closest point we ever have been in reaching and an agreement. We are very optimistic, we are very hopeful, but we are also very keen for this mediation to succeed in reaching a humanitarian truce."

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu echoed this optimism. He said, when meeting the IDF's 8101 battalion. "We are moving forward. I don't think it is worth saying too much at this stage."

He added, "Our number one target remains the elimination of Hamas and we won't stop until this is implemented. We want to restore security and we will act to restore security for both the south and the north."

