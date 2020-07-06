Israel tightens restrictions, closes halls, bars, clubs

The Israeli cabinet met in emergency session today to introduce tightened restrictions to cope with the second wave of Covid-19. The new restrictions limit the number of people in restaurants to 50, with 30 seated inside and 20 outside.

Wedding and events halls, night clubs, bars, fitness clubs and swimming pools are to close. Cultural performances are also banned as well as spectators at sporting events. Regarding synagogues, the number of congregants is being restricted to 19 with services preferably taking place outside.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Israel is a "step away from a return to a full lockdown."

Minister of Defense Benny Gantz voiced support for drastic steps, "in order to avoid even more drastic steps further down the road."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 6, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020