Israel's most popular neighborhoods for renting revealed

Central Tel Aviv, central Jerusalem, the neighborhoods around the Technion and Rambam Hospital in Haifa and the neighborhoods around Ben Gurion University in Beersheva have the highest proportion of rented accommodation, the Central Bureau of Statistics reports. Kiryat Bialik is the city in which the rental housing market has grown fastest in the past decade.

The neighborhood in Israel with the highest percentage of apartments rented out is Tel Aviv's Sarona and the former wholesale market with 94.9% of apartments rented. In second place is Florentin in south Tel Aviv with 76% of apartments rented and in third place is the area around Rambam hospital in Haifa with 73.1% of apartments rented. In fourth place is the Daled neighborhood in Beersheva with 73% of apartments rented and in fifth place is Nahlat Binyamin in Tel Aviv with 70.5% of apartments rented. The Russian Compound and Nahlat Shiva neighborhoods of Jerusalem have more than 605 of their apartments rented out.

According to the Central Bureau of Statistics there are 2.85 million homes in Israel, of which 801,400 or 28.1% are rented. The number of apartments being rented is growing by 3.4% annually compared with 1.9% growth in the overall number of apartments.

50% of Tel Aviv's 107,300 homes are rented, the highest percentage for a major city in the country, along with Jerusalem, which is also 50%. 40% of apartments in Givatayim are rented, 34% in Haifa, 32% in Beersheva, 30% in Netanya and 27% in Petah Tikva.

