Israel's population 9.84m on eve of 2024

Israel's population grew by 1.9% over the past year to 9.842 million, the Central Bureau of Statistics reports. 7.208 million (73.2%) of Israel's citizens are Jewish, 2.080 million (21.1%) Arabs and 554,000 (5.7%) others including Russian-speaking immigrants who are not Jewish.

The 1.9% growth in the population during 2023 was lower than the 2.2% growth in 2022, mainly due to decreased immigration. 72% of population growth was attributable to births and 28% due to immigration.

During the year 179,000 babies were born and 45,000 immigrants came to Israel, 75% of them from Russia and Ukraine. 49,500 Israelis died in 2023 including 2,500 Israelis who had been living abroad for more than a year.

