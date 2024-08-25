Israel's pre-emptive attack on Hezbollah cost $120m

Israel's pre-emptive strike on Hezbollah this morning to prevent the launch of 6,000 rockets and drones on the country cost an estimated $120 million. Some 100 combat aircraft destroyed thousands of launchers aimed towards Israel in the IDF's biggest attack on Lebanon since the outbreak of the war last October.

"The attack against Hezbollah probably costs about $120 million," a senior defense industries source has told "Globes." "A calculation of about 4,000 Joint Direct Attack Munition (JDAM) bombs times $25,000 costs $100 million. Operating about 100 aircraft for about six hours costs an estimated $18 million more, as well as operating unmanned aerial vehicles for 12 hours costs $1.08 million. All this does not take into account required costs like army reserve duty."

$120 million might not be a negligible amount, but it prevented much more extensive costs. Hitting Israeli strategic infrastructures such as the Glilot area (between Tel Aviv and Herzliya), where the Mossad headquarters is located, or civilian buildings from the north to the center would, most likely, would have cost much more. Beyond that, operating an air defense system on a large scale also costs a considerable amount.

During the April 14 attack by Iran, only 1% of the 185 drones, 110 ballistic missiles, and 36 cruise missiles launched at Israel hit their targets. This is due to the Israeli multi-layered air defense array, which includes Arrow 2 and Arrow 3. These aerial defense systems in the long-range upper layers, and Rafael's David's Sling and Iron Dome in the mid-range and short-range layers, each have their cost. Each Iron Dome interception missile costs $30,000, David's Sling per interception $700,000, Arrow 2 costs $1.5 million and Arrow 3 $2 million.

Defense industry competition between Israel and Iran

In the struggle between Israel and Iran, one of the areas that is not always taken into account is the rivalry between the defense industries. Israel is considered a world leader, but Iran is also advancing at its own at a steady pace. As part of the "Army 2024" defense exhibition that took place recently in Moscow, for example, Iran unveiled its new Bavar B1 reconnaissance and assault loitering munition. The drone is designed to operate against stationary or moving targets at short ranges. The Iranians also said that if a mission is canceled, then the Bavar B1 knows how to return to the launch location to prepare for a renewed takeoff.

The maximum take-off weight of the drone is 7 kilograms, and it can carry a payload weighing up to two kilograms. In addition, the warhead can contain 40 metal rods or 200 fragments weighing 1.5 grams, in order to expand the impact. The electro-optical camera is located under the warhead, while the removable battery is at the back. According to Tehran, the operator needs five minutes to assemble a Bavar and send it on a mission. It takes off and lands vertically, and in the drone world, which can rely on swarm attacks, it can be activated with up to ten units in one sortie.

Rotem May-Tal, CEO of Asgard Systems, which specializes in AI applications and technological developments for defense purposes says that Israel and Iran are in a 'competition' on real time defense systems development and manufacture. He says, "On the one hand, there is the production capacity of Israel's defense industries and defense procurement from the US for the needs of the defense system, including JDAM conversion kits for aerial weaponry. On the other hand, there are all the military industrial cities of Iran with its developed supply chain, all the underground rocket and UAV production workshops in Lebanon and even the Iranian plants for production of assault drones in Yemen, Syria and Iraq. In the resource competition between air force preemptive strikes and endless Iranian-Lebanese production, the dependence is on money, aid dollars and Persian rials."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 25, 2024.

