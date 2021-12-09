Janvest raises $65m fourth Israel fund, rebrands as Joule

Joule Ventures, formerly known as Janvest Capital Partners, announced its rebrand and that it has closed a $65 million Fund IV. The new fund has begun allocating capital to companies such as Mirato, an AI-driven TPRM platform for financial institutions, Rupert, a data analyst backlog management solution, and Arnica, a stealth-mode DevSecOps start-up.

Janvest Capital Partners was founded nearly a decade ago to provide a wider base of American LPs with access to Israel’s emerging technology ecosystem. In an increasingly transactional market, Joule remains a steadfast people-first, principles-driven investor. Notable portfolio company breakouts where Joule led seed rounds include behavioral biometrics leader BioCatch, with more than $200 million in venture capital raised and Coralogix, which earlier this year closed a $55 million Series C financing round. Joule says it has delivered top net cash return on all historic funds.

Joule cofounder and partner Brian Rosenzweig said, "We’re changing our name to reflect the evolution of our firm and our mission to provide best-in-class structural and commercialization support to Israel’s most compelling enterprise-focused entrepreneurs. Our dedication to entrepreneurs is evident in the efficiency of our operations, the value we deliver starting well before the investment, and our commitment to day one relationship building between key stakeholders."

With the rebrand Joule is also rebrand formally launching its investment team, which includes the addition of Tel Aviv-based Dafna Winocur Biran who joined as a General Partner in 2018 alongside Brian Rosenzweig (Atlanta) and Daniel Frankenstein (NYC). She comes to Joule following tenures at SAP, Israel-based VC 83North, and Eric Schmidt’s Innovation Endeavors.

Winocur Biran said, "Joule Ventures is more than just a new name, it represents our aspirations to become one of the premier institutional seed investors straddling both the Israeli and American markets."

