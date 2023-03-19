Job vacancies in Israel continue to fall

The number of job vacancies in Israel at companies with more than five employees fell from 138,000 in January 2023 to 136,000 in February 2023, the Central Bureau of Statistics reports.

The rate of vacancies also fell from 4.35% of those employed to only 4.29%. In 2021 and early 2022, as part of the recovery process from the Covid pandemic, the number of job vacancies soared, and unemployment was extremely low. Today the number of job vacancies has moderated, but it is still tens of percent higher than it was in 2019 pre-Covid. The vacancy rate is also much higher than it was in 2019.

In terms of specific sectors, the fall in job vacancies in the tech sector was especially substantial. On average between December 2022 and February 2023 there were only 6,267 job vacancies for programmers, down 56% from the peak recorded 12 months ago between December 2021 and February 2022.

The number of job vacancies is also significantly lower than that at the beginning of 2021, when there were 7,518 vacancies for programmers. Even in smaller fields, such as network managers, there was a 27% fall in the number of vacancies compared with the average of the three months from November 2022 to January 2023.

On the other hand, there is a growing demand for professionals in the construction industry: professions such as tilers, stonemasons and surveyors saw a 10% increase in the number of vacancies compared with the previous estimate, and house builders are in a similar situation with a 15% increase compared with the previous estimate.

