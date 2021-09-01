Keystone Dental raises $25m, buys Osteon Medical

US dental implant company Keystone Dental Inc. today announced the completion of a $25 million financing round led by Nantahala, with participation from Accelmed and its anchor investor, Migdal Insurance.

Proceeds from the financing were used to support Keystone’s acquisition of Osteon Medical, a commercial stage leader in breakthrough dental implant solutions. Funds will also be used for continued growth, including market expansion and other strategic investments. Key areas of focus are a highly innovative dental implant product portfolio in combination with market leading digital capability.

Keystone Dental was merged with Israeli dental implant company Paltop in 2019. The merged company has 200 employees including 100 at its R&D center in Caesarea. Keystone chairman and Accelmed managing partner said that many of the employees in Israel are from the IDF 81 intelligence unit.

He added, "In just three years, Keystone’s leadership team, supported by Accelmed, executed a complete turnaround of the business, transforming it into a rapidly-growing company rife with innovation and a market leader in the premium-value dental segment in the US. The acquisitions of Paltop Advanced Dental Solutions Ltd. in 2019 and Osteon Medical, announced earlier today, further establish Keystone’s leadership position in this $5 billion market opportunity. We are confident that these growth initiatives, combined with robust digital capabilities, and a premium-value product portfolio, ensure that Keystone is well-poised for continued growth."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 1, 2021

