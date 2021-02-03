Kryon's V-Bot aids Israel's huge vaccination rollout

With the country's rapid Covid-19 vaccination rollout capturing worldwide attention, Israeli AI full-cycle automation company Kryon Systems has revealed that its V-Bot's ability to automate large-scale appointment scheduling is one of the factors behind the speed of the inoculation drive.

Tel Aviv-based Kryon today announced the worldwide availability of V-Bot. This software bot accelerates and streamlines the scheduling of hundreds of thousands of patient appointments to receive the two-shot vaccine for Covid-19. Clalit Health Services, the largest healthcare maintenance organization (HMO) in Israel, has already used the Kryon V-Bot to schedule more than 100,000 vaccine appointments per day.

Israel leads the world in Covid vaccinations and having already vaccinated 34% of its 9.3 million citizens.

Kryon CEO Harel Tayeb said, "Kryon is proud to help Israel mobilize the world’s fastest and most extensive COVID-19 vaccination drive. Our mission now is to replicate this success on a global scale. By automating the multi-step process of scheduling vaccine appointments, Kryon’s scalable V-bot can easily support this critical effort and get the vaccine first to people who need it most, and then to the population at large. A worldwide vaccine rollout has presented healthcare organizations with an unprecedented number of operational problems. Automation is the only way to improve efficiency and ensure the maximum number of people receive vaccinations in a timely manner."

The logistical problems facing healthcare organizations attempting a controlled Covid-19 vaccine roll-out are astounding. Many hospitals, healthcare providers and HMOs receive vaccines with little notice, placing enormous stress on support staff to schedule last minute appointments and use every available dose. By automating scheduling based on eligibility criteria, the burden is lifted allowing them to focus on areas that require a human touch, like patient care and service.

Clalit Health Services VP digital and technology division Liora Shechter said, "We are investing significant effort in digitally transforming our processes and systems to provide seamless and personalized customer experience for our members. Automation has become one of the key pillars supporting Clalit’s digital transformation agenda."

"We were faced with the huge challenge of rolling out hundreds of thousands of vaccines to our members at an extremely rapid pace," said Ofer Bar, CTO Internet at Clalit Health Services, "With 100 bots now working to efficiently schedule vaccine appointments, we have realized the how quickly we can create new automations, and we launched more additional initiatives to streamline patient records management across various systems."

Kryon is offering the V-Bot to all healthcare providers to expedite the required double-appointment setting. The purchase of Kryon V-Bot includes an unlimited amount of software bots to assist in the mass scheduling and Kryon says it will also customize the automation workflow of an organization’s patient scheduling process based on an individual organization’s structure and needs.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on February 3, 2021

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2021