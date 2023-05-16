Lemonade to lay off 3% of employees

Israeli digital insurance company Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) is to lay off 3% of its workforce worldwide. At the end of 2022, Lemonade had 1,367 employees including 300 in Israel, so about 40 employees can be expected to leave.

Lemonade deals with home insurance for tenants, vehicle insurance, life insurance and pet insurance in the US. At the same time the company is hiring for certain positions so that ultimately there wqill be no major change in the size of its workforce.

Lemonade said, "As we move towards profitability we are required more and more to know how we stand on the levels of excellence that we have set ourselves while taking into account employees and the level of talent in the organization. As part of all this, we conduct periodic reviews to ensure that the best talents are in the places they need to be. This time, unfortunately, it means saying goodbye to people, a decision that is never easy. We are committed to doing everything in our power to help the employees who will leave on their future path. We continue to be focused on the goals we have set for ourselves, while meeting Lemonade's bar of excellence, and to that end we continue to hire for dozens of positions.

