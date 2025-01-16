Lenovo to buy Israeli enterprise storage co Infinidat

Chinese computer giant Lenovo is set to announce the acquisition of veteran Israeli enterprise storage startup Infinidat, which was founded by Moshe Yanai and among the senior managers is CPO Shahar Bar-Or.

This will be Lenovo's first major acquisition in Israel and the Chinese company plans making it into its Israel development center, specializing in data management for large organizations.

Market sources estimate that Lenovo will pay hundreds of millions of dollars for Infinidat, which has estimated annual revenue of $200-300 million from the sale of servers and server management systems. The company has been profitable in terms of EBITDA for the past four years.

