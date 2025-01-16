search
Front > News

Lenovo to buy Israeli enterprise storage co Infinidat

Infinidat staff in Herzliya credit: Eyal Izhar
Infinidat staff in Herzliya credit: Eyal Izhar
16 Jan, 2025 16:08
שלח תגובה במיילAssaf Gilead

The Chinese computer giant will pay hundreds of millions of dollars for Infinidat, which will become its Israel development center.

Chinese computer giant Lenovo is set to announce the acquisition of veteran Israeli enterprise storage startup Infinidat, which was founded by Moshe Yanai and among the senior managers is CPO Shahar Bar-Or.

This will be Lenovo's first major acquisition in Israel and the Chinese company plans making it into its Israel development center, specializing in data management for large organizations.

Market sources estimate that Lenovo will pay hundreds of millions of dollars for Infinidat, which has estimated annual revenue of $200-300 million from the sale of servers and server management systems. The company has been profitable in terms of EBITDA for the past four years.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 16, 2025.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2025.

Infinidat staff in Herzliya credit: Eyal Izhar
Infinidat staff in Herzliya credit: Eyal Izhar
Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018