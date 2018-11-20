Leviev diamond co smuggling ring suspect commits suicide

One of the suspects at Lev Leviev's LLD diamond company who has been questioned by police under caution has jumped to her death from the company's offices in the Ramat Gan Diamond Exchange. The 42 year old woman was employed as a bookkeeper at LLD.

LLD put out a statement saying, "We received with shock and deep sadness the announcement of this difficult loss of a company employee. We will take every possible action in our power to assist in the investigation of her death and in order to put an end to this difficult situation, in which the rights of the suspects are being trampled on, causing irreversible damage, out of a desire to make media headlines."

Nine employees of LLD, owned by the Leviev family, have been arrested for alleged involvement in a diamond smuggling ring, money laundering, customs and income tax violations, conspiracy to commit a crime, fraud, falsifying corporate documents and other offenses. Some of those arrested and since released are close associates of Lev Leviev. On Sunday, the house arrest of two of the suspects was lifted.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 20, 2018

