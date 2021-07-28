Local c'ttee opposes plans for Herzliya airport

The Herzliya Local Planning and Building Committee today announced that it opposes the plan approved earlier this week by the National Planning and Building Committee for the construction of a new neighborhood on the site of Herzliya airport.

The plan drawn up by the Israel Land Administration calls for 1,940 homes to be built on the 44 acre site, as well as 350 homes in sheltered housing, 33,000 square meters of commercial and office space. There will also be 34,000 square meters of open public spaces.

The Herzliya Local Planning and Building Committee said, "To the regret of the local committee, the plan was approved while rejecting all the substantial claims raised by the local committee in its objections."

The local committee insists that no substantial infrastructure exists for the new plan including parking, sewage, drainage, water, electricity and transport and no reasonable solution for this is on the horizon. Consequently the local committee pledges to oppose the plan until it is cancelled, with all the powers at its disposal.

