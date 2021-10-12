Mortgage taking high in September despite holidays

Israelis took NIS 7.1 billion worth of mortgages in September, 40% less than in August, but still a very high figure considering the month was dominated by holidays, according to preliminary figures from the Bank of Israel. This figure compared with NIS 6.2 billion in mortgages during the month of the holidays in 2020 and NIS 4.4 billion in 2019.

The record amount in mortgages being taken in Israel this year (40% higher than last year) parallels the record number of homes being sold (30% higher than last year). Total mortgages taken in 2020 amounted a record NIS 78 billion and this year NIS 82 billion has already been taken in the first nine months of the year, with the total amount projected to exceed NIS 100 million by the end of the year.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 12, 2021

Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2021