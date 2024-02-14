Naftali Bennett joins board of Israeli biotech co

Former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has joined the board of biotech startup Remepy, co-founded by Dr. Michal Tsur with whom he cofounded Cyota. Digital health company Remepy is pioneering hybrid drugs that include therapeutic applications that enhance the drug effect.

Remepy was founded a year ago by Or Shoval, Tsur and Prof. Amir Amedi who heads the Brain and Imaging Research Institute at Reichman University. The company's scientific and medical team includes Dr. Nira Saporta, and Dr. Shahar Shelly (Rambam Hospital), Dr. Yona Weissbruch (Rambam), Dr. Shai Erlich, Prof. Itai Chowers, Prof. Ofer Tur Sinai, and Prof. Michal Schwartz, recipient of the Israel Prize in Science.

Bennett said, "During my tenure as Prime Minister, we experienced the outbreak of the coronavirus in Israel and have proven how innovation and outside-the-box thinking in the health sector lead to unique outcomes. Remepy’s team includes top-tier scientists, physicians, pharmacologists, and technologists from Israel and around the world, who think outside the box about the world of drug development. I am proud to join their journey to develop a new category of hybrid medications, and happy to collaborate again with Michal. We are experiencing one of the most complex and difficult periods in Israel, both from a security and socio-economic perspective. Israeli technology plays a critical role both in the fight against Terror and in the economic recovery of Israel post-conflict. I am especially proud of all the entrepreneurs who continue to build and grow companies even in times of war, and am glad to contribute my part."

This is the third technology company that Bennett has joined since leaving politics. Last May, he was appointed to the board of Quantum Source, a developer of technology for error-corrected quantum computers and last month he3 joined the board of Lasso Security.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on February 14, 2024.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2024.