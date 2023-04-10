Netanyahu says Gallant to remain Defense Minister

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has ended a briefing about the security escalation by announcing that Yoav Gallant will continue as Minister of Defense. Netanyahu has backed down after firing Gallant last month for announcing that the government's judicial overhaul was compromising the country's security readiness during a sensitive time of threat from all fronts.

The firing of Gallant set off massive spontaneous protests and led to a general strike, forcing Netanyahu to pause the judicial overhaul and to agree to compromise talks under the auspices of President Herzog. Netanyahu was reportedly demanding an apology from Gallant in order to reinstate him but has now done so without any apology.

During his security briefing Netanyahu blamed the previous government for the current rise in terror and reports that Israeli soldiers were refusing to serve as making the country seem weak to its enemies. He also blamed the previous government for "handing over gas fields to Lebanon without getting anything in return."

Netanyahu also stressed that the planned new national guard would not be subject to Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir but to a "security body."

