"Newsweek" lists Sheba in world's top ten hospitals

"Newsweek" has again ranked Sheba Medical Center at Tel Hashomer near Tel Aviv as one of the world's top ten hospitals. This is the second consecutive year that the US magazine had listed Sheba Medical Center in the top ten, ranking it ninth, up from tenth last year.

Top of the list are two US hospitals - Mayo Clinic in Minnesota and Cleveland. Elsewhere on the list are Toronto General Hospital in Canada as well as other major hospitals in Europe and East Asia.

"Newsweek" cites Sheba as a top general hospital as well as its specializations in rehabilitation, pediatrics, women's health, post-traumatic stress disorder and eating disorders. Also mentioned are the hospital's breakthrough research in cardiology, gynecology, genetics and medical education.

Sheba Medical Center director general Prof. Yitshak Kreiss said, "This selection reflects another year of advanced medical excellence, breakthrough research and leading innovation worldwide. I am happy and proud for all our 9,131 dedicated and professional employees that think out of the box every day."

He added, "Our continued climb up the rankings puts us on par with the world's leading hospitals. As in every situation and especially today when we are leading the national effort to treat the coronavirus, it is a privilege to provide the people of Israel with the best medical services in the world."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 5, 2020

