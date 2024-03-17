Nvidia in talks to buy Israeli co Run:ai

Chip giant Nvidia is in talks to acquire Israeli AI infrastructure orchestration and management company Run:ai, sources inform "Globes."

Run:ai was founded in 2017 by Omri Geller, Dr. Ronen Dar, and Prof. Meir Feder. The company has developed technology that allows organizations and companies to realize their AI infrastructures. "We are perhaps the only company in the world that allows AI companies to get the most out of their infrastructures," the founders have told "Globes" in the past. "We have built tools that allow AI teams, as well as researchers and developers, to nurture and implement models in their applications, much more easily, quickly and effectively."

To date, Run:ai has raised $118 million and in its most recent financing round in March 2022, it raised $75 million at a company valuation of $388 million, according to PitchBook. The acquisition by Nvidia, if completed is likely to be for many hundreds of millions of dollars. Investors in Run:ai include TLV Partners, SCapital VC, Insight Partners and Tiger Global.

No response from Run:ai or Nvidia has yet been forthcoming.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 17, 2024.

