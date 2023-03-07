Ichilov Hospital to expand to Rishon Lezion

Ichilov Hospital (Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center) has announced that it has received a request from Rishon Lezion Municipality to build a 25,000 square meter Emergency Room (ER) on five dunams (1.25 acres) of land in the Eleph quarter. In a later stage the facility will be expanded to 50,000 square meters.

This development is part of the planned expansion of Ichilov Hospital beyond its existing campus in central Tel Aviv. According to the plans Ichilov Hospital will also open three new branches in various parts of Tel Aviv - at the WIZO compound on the corner of Weizmann and David Hamelekh Streets near the existing hospital, in northwest Tel Aviv as part of the 3700 plan, and in additional lot in the south of the city.

Ichilov VP logistics and infrastructures Avi Ben-Zaken said, "We are planning to build two emergency rooms and an ambulatory clinics in Rishon Lezion and North Tel Aviv, which will be ready in three to four years, and subsequently another one in South Tel Aviv. We are breaking out of the physical limits of the hospital and bringing its services to other places."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 7, 2023.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2023.