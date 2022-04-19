Omri Morgenshtern appointed Agoda CEO

Online travel giant Booking Holdings today announced that Omri Morgenshtern has been appointed Agoda CEO from July 1. Morgenshtern joined Agoda in 2014 after the acquisition of Israeli online marketing optimization startup Qlika, of which he was cofounder and CEO. He has since served as CPO and most recently as COO of Agoda, working closely with outgoing CEO John Brown.

Booking Holdings CEO Glenn Fogel said, "Over the years, Omri has played a critical role in directing Agoda's product and service offerings. His knowledge and experience of the business is unmatched, and I look forward to Agoda's continued momentum under his leadership."

Agoda is an online travel giant whose sister companies include Booking.com, Priceline, Rentalcars.com, KAYAK, and OpenTable. Booking Holdings has a development center in Tel Aviv based on the acquisition of Qlika.

Morgenshtern has a M.Sc. in Physics from Tel Aviv University and B.Sc. in Physics, Computer Science and Mathematics from The Hebrew University of Jerusalem. He is also a graduate of the Talpiot program of the Israel Defense Forces.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on April 19, 2022.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2022.