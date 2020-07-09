Pegasus restarts Tel Aviv - Istanbul flights

Turkish low-cost carrier Pegasus Airlines has restarted flights between Tel Aviv and Istanbul. The airline will operate three flights per week between Ben Gurion airport and Istanbul's Sabiha international airport.

Turkey is one of the few countries that allow Israelis to enter without going into isolation, although visitors can be asked to take a Covid-19 tests if they show signs of the disease. Most Israelis using Pegasus flights to Istanbul are interested in connection flights to elsewhere in the world.

Turkish Airlines has also resumed flights to Israel and is currently operating one daily flight between Tel Aviv and Istanbul.

Aegean Airlines has announced that it is increasing the frequency of Tel Aviv - Athens flights to three per week from July 20, and Air Europe will operate two weekly flights between Tel Aviv and Madrid from August 3.

Other airlines operating scheduled flights to Tel Aviv include Lufthansa, Austrian, Swiss, Air France, easyJet, Wizz Air, Ryanair, Ethiopian Airlines, Delta, United and Air Canada.

This even though foreigners are barred from entering Israel until at least August 1 while Israelis are required to undergo 14-days compulsory self-isolation when returning from abroad.

