Rafael confirms use of Firefly compact loitering munitions

Israeli defense technology company Rafael Advanced Defense Systems has confirmed in a tweet on X that the first operational use of its Spike Firefly (also known as Maor) miniature loitering munitions was performed a year ago.

Firefly is a loitering munition configured like a helicopter that weighs three kilograms and has a range of up to 1.5 kilometers. "Defense Blog" reports that Firefly can be armed with a 350 gram fragmentation or shape charged warhead and can fly for between 15-30 minutes depending on the batteries it is carrying. One of its advantages is that it is particularly compact enabling combat soldiers to comfortably carry it and deploy it rapidly in the battlefield. The loitering munition has electro-optic systems and thermal capabilities that allow it to operate in different theaters and a range of weather conditions.

"Defense Blog" reports that Firefly has been serving the IDF in the current war in the Gaza Strip to locate and neutralize terror cells. The war has boosted Rafael and Israel's other large defense technology companies in terms of business as well as many startups in the sector, with their products now being proven in the battlefield.

Reports of the operation of Firefly in the Gaza Strip, for example, on December 18, in the heart of the Gaza Strip, are probably increasing demand. The use in Gaza of UAVs in general and various types of loitering munitions from different companies is also benefitting the IDF, on two key issues: reducing risks for Israeli forces in direct contact with the thousands of terrorists in the Gaza Strip, and significantly reducing harm to innocent civilians, because they are precision weapons.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 8, 2024.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2024.