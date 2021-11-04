Rafael teams with Lockheed Martin on SPICE weapon systems

Israeli defense electronics company Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd. and US aerospace giant Lockheed Martin Corp. have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to jointly develop, market, manufacture and support Rafael's Smart, Precise Impact and Cost-Effective (SPICE) 250 weapon system for sale in the US and Poland. This agreement will be the first time that SPICE 250 is available for sale to the US military.

The addition of SPICE 250 builds on a 2019 teaming agreement, where Lockheed Martin and Rafael agreed to jointly market SPICE 1000 and SPICE 2000 guidance kits for US sale.

SPICE is a family of stand-off, autonomous, air-to-surface weapon systems that provide affordable precision in a GPS-denied environment. The combat-proven SPICE family of products includes two guidance kits, SPICE 1000 and SPICE 2000, as well as an all-up round, known as SPICE 250.

Lockheed Martin program director Dave Pantano said, "Lockheed Martin’s deep expertise in weapon system integration will help us adapt SPICE 250 to meet US standards. We’re excited to leverage this experience and offer this unique, proven weapon system to aircraft operators for additional mission flexibility where it's needed most."

In use since 2003, SPICE is combat-proven and in service with the Israeli Air Force and several other nations worldwide. It enables maximum load-out on F-16's and F-15’s, reduces pilot workload, and provides multiple strike capability against multiple target types.

Rafael air to surface directorate VP Alon Shlomi said, "GPS is not required to operate any of the products within the SPICE family, allowing for operations in a variety of locations and adverse environments. By expanding our teaming agreement with Lockheed Martin, we’re able to offer the entire product portfolio to the US military - providing warfighters with the opportunity to enhance mission flexibility."

