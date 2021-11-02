Rafael's protection system installed on German tanks

Israel's Ministry of Defense and the German Federal Ministry of Defense have announced the successful completion of trials of the Trophy tank protection system on Germany's Leopard 2 tanks. The trial was conducted in close cooperation between Israel's Ministry of Defense and the German Federal Ministry of Defense, supported by Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd., which manufactured the system and German company KMW.

The trials included various scenarios to challenge the system with over 90% of attacks on the tanks intercepted while the location of the source of fire was also accurately detected.

The G2G deal, which was signed in February 2021, and led by Israel's Directorate of Defense R&D (MAFAT) included tank equipment, interceptors, spares parts and operational and technical training. The latest trials complete the installation of the Trophy systems onto the German tanks.

Rafael's Trophy system, which is fitted on Israel's Merkava Mark 4 tanks provides tanks and armored vehicles with combat-proven protection against all rocket and missile threats and simultaneously locates the origin of the hostile fire for immediate response. The Trophy system has also been sold to the US Army and is installed on Abrams tanks.

