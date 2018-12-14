Road 2 - Ayalon interchange opened, Road 531 completed

The Gaash-Rishpon Interchange north of Shefayim was opened to traffic this morning allowing southbound traffic on Road 2 (the Coastal Highway) travelling from Netanya towards Tel Aviv to drive onto Road 20 (the Ayalon Highway). The interchange for northbound traffic travelling from Tel Aviv to Netanya was opened last year.

Southbound traffic will also be able to drive onto Road 531 (the Cross-Sharon Highway) at the Kfar Shmariyahu East interchange. This also marks the opening of the last section of Road 531, which links Road 6 (the Cross Israel Highway in the east to Road 20 and Road 2 in the West.

These changes are expected to have a major impact on traffic in the entire Sharon region and should ease congestion driving into Tel Aviv from the north.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 14, 2018

