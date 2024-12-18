Rubrik DSPM allows AI adoption with Israel-developed platform

Sensitive data exposure is a top concern given the volume and types of data consumed by generative AI (Gen AI). Inadequate sensitive data controls and resulting data leakage can halt the use of innovative AI tools. DSPM (Data Security Posture Management) helps accelerate AI adoption by quickly and easily identifying data risks, which is why data security company Rubrik Inc. (NYSE: RBRK) has unveiled Rubrik DSPM in RSC.

Following its acquisition of Laminar in August 2023, Rubrik’s Israeli R&D center has created and led the development of Rubrik DSPM in RSC. Available in early 2025, organizations can rapidly enable DSPM for increased data visibility and sensitive data control across cloud, SaaS, and on-premises environments from their existing Rubrik Security Cloud instance, without disruptive new data scans.

Amit Shaked, VP DSPM Strategy, Growth, and Monetization at Rubrik, and Laminar co-founder says, "Many organizations are eager to adopt AI tools, but few truly grasp the implications and risks involved: from employees potentially exposing sensitive information to data leaks reaching competitors or even cybersecurity breaches. Rubrik DSPM within Rubrik's comprehensive cyber resilience platform gives organizations the visibility and control of their data while helping accelerate AI adoption and secure data wherever it lives."

Unlike standalone DSPM solutions that require a lengthy, months-long deployment process, Rubrik DSPM allows existing Rubrik customers to simply activate DSPM capabilities within their current Rubrik environment. This activation empowers organizations to proactively reduce data risks across fragmented cloud, SaaS, and on-premises environments, to accelerate secure AI adoption and ensure their sensitive data remains protected.

Key Benefits of DSPM in Rubrik Security Cloud include: control and visibility of data; enable Gen AI use cases safely and confidently; identification and remediation of excessive permissions to reduce risk of sensitive data exposure through Gen AI tools to unauthorized users; identification and correct data classification: identification and remediation of missing or inaccurate data sensitivity labels to help prevent unauthorized user access to sensitive data; leveraging existing and trusted Rubrik Security Cloud infrastructure for DSPM to reduce deployment time, creation of multiple snapshots of your data for disconnected tools, disruptive scans on live systems, and the need for additional security audits from a separate tool.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 18, 2024

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2024