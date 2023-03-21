Smotrich dismisses dire warnings by top Treasury officials

Opposition to the government's judicial overhaul has reached boiling point in the Ministry of Finance. Last night Minister of Finance Bezalel Smotrich sat with his top officials who warned him of the dangers and economic consequences of the legislation being pushed through by the government.

So far, top officials in the Ministry of Finance have discussed the reform only in internal forums, without the presence of Smotrich. In recent weeks, some senior officials have asked for a meeting with Smotrich, and were asked by Director General Shlomi Heisler to prepare an opinion and forecasts that could be submitted to the minister. After these questions were received in the last few days, a meeting was arranged to which Smotrich attended last night straight from Ben Gurion airport after returning from abroad.

The hardest hitting views that came up in the discussions were those expressed by Budgets Division head Yogev Gardos, chief economist Shira Greenberg, and Ministry of Finance legal adviser Asi Messing. Gardos estimated that the legislative measures could lead to a cut in Israel's credit rating, and reduction in GDP of about NIS 50-100 billion a year, in the long term. Greenberg provided more comprehensive estimates, which included damage to the economy beyond the credit rating downgrade itself, and could reach, according to "Globes" estimates damage of the magnitude of NIS 300 billion to GDP, with full implementation of the legal overhaul.

Messing presented the meaning of the legislation in terms of property rights, contractual rights, and the effect they may have on the economy in terms of investor uncertainty. Messing depicted a troublesome picture in which the weakening of state institutions would make Israel much less attractive in the eyes of the world.

A press release issued by the Ministry of Finance after the meeting said, "In the discussion Israel's macro data were presented and the possible risks and opportunities of the reform and the protest against it were presented."

In actual fact, the officials presented only risks - while "opportunities" were mainly presented by Smotrich himself.

Additional risks were presented by the Accountant General Yali Rothenberg, who focused on an analysis of the capital market, stocks, foreign exchange and government bonds. Director of the Israel Tax Authority Eran Yaakov also spoke of a potential fall in state revenues.

After listening to the forecasts of his senior officials, Smotrich implied that he was not moved by the horror scenarios, and felt sure that the risks can be hedged.

According to Smotrich, the opinions presented to him showed exposure to serious economic risks only in the medium-long term, while in the immediate term the figures were far from dramatic. Rothenberg and Gardos admitted that it was difficult to predict with certainty volatility as a direct result of the legislation, while Greenberg believes that it is indeed a clear consequence of the government's measures.

Not only the economy: the stormy discussion spilled over to democracy

Discussions also touched on whether the legislative measures would harm Israeli democracy. Some of those present told Smotrich that in the end it doesn't matter whether he himself thinks the reform will enhance democracy, if foreign investors and credit rating agencies think otherwise.

Smotrich presented his solution to the crisis, which includes a significant softening of the reform. Smotrich said that the entire economic risk stems from the fact that the world will think that there is damage to democracy, while the government is trying to reach an agreed outline, and has even said that in the current version of the legislation "there will be things that will not be included in the end."

Smotrich expressed complete confidence that he will succeed in convincing the world that this is a successful reform that will not change the government in Israel for the worse. He understood that the world may not change its mind about the reform in the next year or two, but in three years they will, because in his opinion, "The world will see that no damage has been done in retrospect and will return to believing in Israel." And what will happen until the world begins to see the judicial overhaul in Israel in a positive light? Smotrich believes that the economic damage can be priced and hedged by then.

Smotrich: The reform is good for the Israeli economy

Smotrich posted a long Facebook post in which he referred to the findings of the Ministry of Finance officials. He reiterated his position that "the reform will be very good for the Israeli economy."

Smotrich wrote: "Studies have indeed been presented that show a connection between damage to democratic institutions and weakening of an economy's rating - in terms of interest rates and growth and the state's revenues from taxes. But this is exactly the point. This discussion is based on the incorrect, not to say unfounded, assumption that the reform harms democratic institutions." The bottom line is that Smotrich believes that ultimately, the foreign investors and the credit rating agencies will be convinced of the government's correctness, "A lie does not last long," he said.

