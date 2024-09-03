Smotrich's 2025 budget plan: Tough measures to pay for war

Minister of Finance Bezalel Smotrich today presented his plan for the 2025 budget. He said, "I pledge that I will do my best to meet the target of a deficit of up to 4%." Smotrich set out the measures to achieve this including a freeze on public sector pay, tax brackets and allowances and pensions, higher income tax for the lowest paid workers, and a series of savings and streamlining measures in government ministries and the civil service totaling NIS 35 billion.

"Inflation has risen more than we wanted"

He explained, "We are in the most expensive and longest war in the history of the State of Israel, with expenditure that will weigh on us for many years to come. The war began with a huge crisis in trust between the state and its citizens. I made a decision to rebuild trust."

"I'll tell you a secret. The deficit will rise in the coming month as well. But it must be remembered that it is not rising in a linear fashion, and in the last quarter it will converge to its current forecast (6.6% of GDP by the end of the year). If there is a breach of the deficit this year, it will only be due to unexpected defense spending. There is no such thing as losing control of expenditure from our point of view. I'm proud of the way we're leading the economy and I'm proud of the results. The results are good."

Smotrich then spoke about inflation, "Inflation has risen more than we wanted, but I estimate that it is a temporary matter. I do not see an outbreak of inflation, and it is mainly on the supply side in real estate, for example, because there are no workers, or in fruits and vegetables, because there is no imports from Turkey. I don't believe there will be much higher inflation, but we may have to revise downwards the growth projections."

As for the principles on which the 2025 budget is built, the Minister of Finance said: "We need security to restore the trust of citizens as well as investors. I will not save money in managing the current war. It will take time and it will exact a price, but there is no other way.

In addition to freezing the tax brackets, the Ministry of Finance wants to merge the two lowest brackets for paying income tax, so that those with low wages will pay higher taxes. Those earning above NIS 7,010 per month currently pay 10% tax until NIS 10,060 per month, when income tax rises to 14%. Under the new plan workers will pay 14% income tax from NIS 7,010 per month. According to Ministry of Finance estimates, this move should increase the state's revenues by NIS 2 billion per year.

RELATED ARTICLES Smotrich touts restrictive 2025 deficit target

The Histadrut is expected to oppose the plan

Another measure being considered is freezing pay for hundreds of thousands of public sector employees, saving NIS 5-8 billion. On this point, the Ministry of Finance is expected to encounter strenuous opposition from the Histadrut General Federation of Labor, which has already announced that it will not allow further harm to public workers. In the first months of the war, the Histadrut agreed to a plan in which each worker in the economy would "contribute" one day from their 'recreation' pay, to finance the budget for the reservists. Afterwards, the union made it clear that it would not agree to further measures, unless the government sharply cuts coalition funds and reduces non-essential government ministries. The recent confrontation between Smotrich and Histadrut Chairman Arnon Bar-David will certainly not make it easy for the Ministry of Finance to gain the support of the Histadrut in efforts to lower the national deficit, but it may increase the pressure from the Minister of Finance on the workers' organization.

Also expected to be harmed are the recipients of state allowances and pensions and those who earn minimum wage. The aim is to freeze and not to update the amount of the payments in accordance with inflation (currently 3.2% annually) and other mechanisms established by law, or in previously signed agreements. These freezes and others are worth about NIS 5.5 billion in savings for state spending.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 3, 2024.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2024.