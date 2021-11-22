Sonovia wins repeat mask deal from major aircraft manufacturer

Israeli active protection textile company Sonovia (TASE: SONO) has today reported that it has reached an agreement with a global aircraft manufacturing company for a follow-on order to purchase masks based on the ultrasonic technology that the company has developed. This follows the purchase of a smaller trial order in April 2021. This additional purchase order, worth tens of thousands of dollars, includes a personalized design of the product according to the requirements and adaptations to the company's brand and logo.

Sonovia CEO Igal Zeitun said, "The deals with the global aircraft manufacturer and its various departments stem from the maturity of Sonovia's B2B department, which can conduct negotiations and complete complex sale cycles - while also contacting and expanding relations with customers and partners.

"This is part of the company's strategy, to also expand its sales network to organizations, by taking advantage of the market's familiarity with the brand that has created major sales growth for Sonovia." "This is not the first time that a large company has turned to Sonovia, and among its customers are the likes of Align Technology, Roche, and Bridgwater, which have made repeat purchases from the sales department. "Sonovia will continue to develop its B2B department and to develop and realize its go-to-market strategy and continue developing its unique technology. We are continuing to develop additional products while using the company's ultrasound technology and working to create business collaborations with leading companies around the world in various textile applications for - aviation, vehicles, high fashion, sports fashion, institutional textiles, and more."

Sonovia's brand has recently strengthened after it reported the operation of new industrial machinery, which allows the company to provide customers with textiles containing a range of resistant properties. Such properties are integrated into the textiles with substantially less need for water, chemicals, and unwanted pollution. The latest brand boost is also a result of Sonovia's report regarding the resistance of the technology that the company has developed, which brings the treated fabric to a very high effectiveness level in neutralizing the Covid pandemic's Delta variant.

