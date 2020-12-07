Sotheby's asking $258m for Caesarea mansion

The Sotheby's international realty website is advertising a Caesarea 'Royal Style Mansion' for sale for $258,318,757 (NIS 845,244,804). The four bedroom, five bathroom property is on a 3 acre lot and has 69,000 square feet of interiors.

No expense has been spared on the residence built in Baroque and Rococo architecture with a private spa, indoor pool, and interior design featuring natural marble and onyx mosaics, 14k gold moldings, unique parquets, silk carpets and custom-made furnishings. Outside there are landscaped gardens, two fountains with the Roman sculptures, monumental columns and an expansive outdoor pool with the built in stereo system and a large outdoor TV screen.

No definite details are known about the seller but in 2013 "Globes" reported that Russian-Israeli billionaire Valery Kogan was building Israel's biggest villa in Caesarea. Kogan bought lots totaling 11,000 to 15,000 square meters, on which he reportedly planned to build a 6,000 square meter mansion. Kogan is also selling his penthouse apartment on Tel Aviv seafront for which he is asking $65 million.

Should the property be sold for the asking price, it would by far exceed the highest amount ever paid for an Israeli property when Sheldon Adelson bought the former residence of the US Ambassador in Herzliya Pituah for over NIS 250 million in September.

Caesarea, midway between Tel Aviv and Haifa overlooking the Mediterranean has some of Israel's most expensive properties. The resort's most famous resident is Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu who owns a home on the same street as the $258 million mansion.

