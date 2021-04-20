Taboola reports strong Q1 data ahead of SPAC merger

Israeli content recommendation company Taboola today announced strong preliminary results for the first quarter of 2021 ahead of its SPAC merger with ION Acquisition Corp. 1 (NYSE: IACA), (led by Jonathan Kolber and Gilad Shani), which will see it list on Wall Street, at a company valuation of $2.6 billion.

Taboola's revenue in the first quarter of 2021 was in the range of $300 million to $303 million, beating the prior projection of $286 million, and 8% higher than the $279 million in revenue in the first quarter of 2020. Gross profit was in the range of $87 million to $90 million, higher than the prior projection of $78 million.

Taboola founder and CEO Adam Singolda said, "The first quarter has been an exciting period for Taboola: we announced our intention to merge with ION Acquisition Corp. 1 Ltd., which is proceeding on schedule; and we continued to see strong performance in our core business that powers recommendations across the open web. While Q1 has historically been a seasonally slower period for the industry, our performance was stronger than anticipated."

He added, "Additionally, we have continued to focus on pursuing our growth initiatives and recently announced a new high impact placement initiative developed for brand marketers and agencies to help drive brand awareness. I could not be more excited to embark on our new journey as a public company; we are looking forward to completing our transaction in the second quarter of 2021 and capitalizing on our momentum to further strengthen our position in the $64 billion Open Web market."

