Tech cos to join warning strike against gov't reforms

After Saturday night's large protest against the new Israeli government's planned reform of the judicial system, which drew 130,000 demonstrators, 130 tech companies and other businesses will allow employees to participate in a warning strike on Tuesday morning. There will also be more protests around the country on Thursday and another huge demonstration is planned for Tel Aviv's Kaplan Street next Saturday night.

Among the companies participating in Tuesday's strike are Natural; Inteligence, Redis Labs, Lemonade, Cheq, Hello Heart, INX, Active Implements, AlgoTec, Forter, Cheetah Technologies, Wiz, Luminescent, The End, Meat, Track160, and Piggy.

Some of these companies CEOs sent the following letter to their employees, "I assume you are aware of the public discourse about the legal reform and also of the protest it has provoked. We have employees in the company with diverse opinions and we always include and respect every person regardless of who they are. This coming Tuesday, at 11:00, there will be an hour-long strike/demonstration in the Sarona complex by organizations and companies, which will also joined by employees of high-tech companies. We as a company will allow the strike/demonstration of workers who want to do so - each and every one according to the dictates of their conscience and opinion."

Last week, a campaign headquarters was established that includes all the organizations and groups opposed to the legal reform designed to weaken Israel's High Court. The headquarters individual campaigns for tech employees, students, lawyers, medical staff, and other organizations.

The campaign headquarters said, "The dictatorial coup will severely damage civil rights, the Israeli economy and all aspects of life. Therefore, we are required to take drastic measures. Despite the economic damage, we are taking this step as a first step to make it clear to the Israeli government that this coup d'état will not go through. The State of Israel will not be a dictatorship because it will not function even for one day without the central spine of the Israeli economy and society"

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 22, 2023.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2023.