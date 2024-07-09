Tesla sharply cuts prices in Israel

Electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla has cut prices by thousands and even tens of thousands of shekels on most of its popular models in Israel. For the first time in almost 18 month the basic model 3 car is being offered for less than NIS 200,000. The price is now NIS 198,000 down NIS 14,000 from its previous price. The long-range model now costs NIS 228,700, down NIS 13,000, while the price of the Performance model remains unchanged.

The Tesla model Y, the company's best-selling car, now costs NIS 219,000 in Israel instead of NIS 236,000. The long-range model costs NIS 256,000, down from NIS 282,000 and the Performance version costs NIS 284,000, down from NIS 291,000.

Almost all these models are available for delivery in July-August, which suggests that supply is from unsold inventory already in Israel rather than new orders to the factory.

The latest price cuts come even though purchase tax on electric vehicles rose from 20% to 35% at the start of 2024. Taking into account the higher purchase tax, the latest Tesla price cuts are even sharper than they seem.

