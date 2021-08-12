Tesla to launch more expensive models in Israel

Electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla is gearing up to launch its more expensive Model-Y in Israel. The fully-electric mid-size SUV, with seating for seven people, is likely to be approved for Israel's roads in the final quarter of 2021, with marketing beginning in early 2022.

The Model-Y range is expected to be over 10% more expensive than the equivalent Tesla 3 models, with the 'long range' model expected to sell for about NIS 250,000. The less expensive SR version may subsequently be introduced.

In addition, Tesla is gearing up for deliveries of its exclusive S and X models, where prices, having risen already several times, begin at NIS 500,000.

Tesla's preparations have been influenced by the planned 'assault' on Israel's electric car market by other manufacturers including Audi, Mercedes, and BMW and others, which will compete with Tesla's premium models.

As part of its preparations for this more intense competition, Tesla has appointed former Union Motors executive Shlomo Nakdimon as its Israel national sales manager. He will also manage Tesla's permanent showrooms and delivery center, which is expected to open at the start of 2022.

Tesla has reportedly leased offices in Park Atidim in Devora Havevia Street in North Tel Aviv, which will likely serve as its management headquarters as well as for its highly secret startup scouting and R&D activities in the country

Tesla will this week open its new charging center in Afula, its fifth after Tel Aviv, Haifa, Mitzpe Ramon, and Eilat. All the centers can recharge a Tesla's battery within five minutes enough to extend the battery's range by 120 kilometers.

Meanwhile Mayer's Cars & Trucks is importing and launching Volvo's first electric car in Israel - the Volvo XC40 Recharge, which has a range of up to 414 kilometers and will cost about NIS 300,000. For those with shallower pockets, EV Motors in importing and launching in Israel Chinese company JAC's first electric vehicle. The ES2 crossover has a range of 275 kilometers and will cost NIS 132,000.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 12, 2021

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2021