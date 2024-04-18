Thirdeye delivers first Ghost Soldier system

Israeli edge computing analytics company Thirdeye Systems (TASE: THES) has made its first delivery to a customer of its flagship Ghost Soldier system, sources inform "Globes." The Ghost Soldier system is designed to assist ground forces in monitoring and discovering the enemy during warfare in open terrain and is based on a miniature drone with cameras capable of electro-optical scanning, and is operated without use of hands.

During operations, the drone is launched using a voice command and monitors the area for the combat forces, while communicating with the operator using voice commands based on advanced AI capabilities. The device, which has been tested by operational units, receives orders from the operator and provides indications about suspicious movements of people or vehicles, which may endanger the maneuvering force.

The Ghost Soldier, similar to other special Thirdeye monitoring tools for locating drones, will be marketed in the US, through a leading agency in the defense sector. At the beginning of the war, Thirdeye announced the first significant deal of the company's systems for use by the IDF for a total of NIS 15 million, and a few months later, it was reported that a follow-on order of an additional NIS 6 million was made.

