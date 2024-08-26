Tshuva's Elad Group buys Manhattan building for $72m

Yitzhak Tshuva plans to convert an office building in Midtown Manhattan to residential condos. Tshuva's privately owned real estate arm in the US Elad Group has bought an office building that includes a WeWork co-working office space, which is undergoing bankruptcy proceedings, according to reports in New York. Elad Group paid $72 million for the building, "The Real Deal" reports.

The 20-floor building is at 419 Park Avenue and has 200,000 square feet (18,600 square meters) of space. The report says that Tshuva plans to convert the office space to 100 luxury residential condos.

The project, according to Elad COO Alex Olsen, is due to be completed in 2026. The building is in the NoMad neighborhood, north of Madison Square and near the Empire State Building.

Manhattan's office market has been weak over the past two years due to the rise in interest rates to 5.5%, the highest in more than a decade as well as the Covid pandemic, which led to remote work and hit demand for office space.

This is not the Elad Group's first experience with condo conversions. In 2004 the company bought the Plaza Hotel in Manhattan for $675 million and converted it into 180 luxury apartments, which it sold four years later for $1.5 billion at a profit of $500 million.

Tshuva is the controlling shareholder (50%) in Israeli energy exploration and production company Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG)., which has a market cap of NIS 7.6 billion, after the share price has fallen 15% over the past year.

