UK betting co Entain buys Israeli sports app 365Scores for $160m

UK betting group Entain plc (LSE: ENT), which owns Ladbrokes, has announced the acquisition of Israeli sports media company 365Scores for $150 million and milestone payments of up to $10 million.
365Scores provides scores and sports information, editorial and social content, as well as sports-focused free-to-play games. The company has a global audience of over 15 million active users and is ranked amongst the top five scores apps worldwide.
365Scores was founded by Ami Serkis, Roei Aharoni, Yevgeny Brener, and Roy Hayumi. The company's most recent known financing round was back in 2014 when it raised $5.5 million from LETA Capital, Cedar Fund, Titanium Investments and private investors
Entain says, "The combination of 365scores’ deep expertise in data-driven sports media content alongside Entain’s global scale and market leading platform capabilities will provide customers with a broader offering of interactive content and experiences. The acquisition unlocks further growth opportunities and supports our global strategic ambitions."
