UK drastically cuts arms exports to Israel - report

The UK government has drastically reduced approval of arms export licenses to Israel since the start of the war in Gaza, "Reuters" reports, based on data provided by British government officials and figures from the Department for Business and Trade's Export Control unit. The UK, together with Germany, are among the only countries in Europe that have not imposed an arms embargo on Israel and suspended weapons sales.

RELATED ARTICLES Israeli defense cos signed record export orders in 2023

The value of permits issued for the sale of military equipment to Israel between October 7 and the end of 2023 fell by 95% of the average over the past 20 years, and was a 13-year low.

In financial terms the UK issued arms export licenses worth just $1.09 million between October 7 and December 31 2023. In the corresponding period of 2022, the UK issued licenses worth $23 million, including light weapons, ammunition and spare parts for combat aircraft. In 2017, the UK approved $210 million in arms sales to Israel including components for tanks and surface-to-air missiles.

Many of the licenses approved in the period after the start of the war in Gaza, "Reuters" reports, were for items listed for "commercial use" or non-lethal items such as body armor, military helmets and all-wheel drive vehicles with ballistic protection.

In recent months, the UK government has come under pressure from pro-Palestinian groups to impose an arms embargo on Israel. UK Foreign Ministry officials even threatened to do so if Israel invaded Rafah and conducted a significant military operation there.

Over the past month, the UK position seemed to change with Foreign Minister David Cameron saying that the country would not impose an arms embargo on Israel. Publication of otherwise classified data by "Reuters" could be interpreted as an attempt by the UK government to introduce a "de facto" embargo, although refraining from announcing it. According to Cameron, an internal inspection by the UK Foreign Ministry has so far found no evidence of the commission of war crimes that would require the British government to halt arms shipments to Israel.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 18, 2024.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2024.