Unemployment in Israel continues sharp decline

The rate of unemployment in Israel in the second half of November 2021 fell to 4.3% from 4.7% in the first half of November, the Central Bureau of Statistics reports.

Broad unemployment (people who stopped working at the start of the Covid crisis in March 2020) also fell from 6.7% in the first half of November (262,000 people) to 6.1% in the first half of November.

The Central Bureau of Statistics has also published figures about job vacancies, rose to 143,478 in November, representing 5.03% of the work force compared with 4.99% in November. There were 12,565 job vacancies for software developers in November, 16,350 jobs for computer engineers, 10,269 jobs for salespeople and 10,666 jobs for waiters and bartenders.

The Israel Employment Service said that there were 191,600 jobseekers in Israel at the end of November, down from 248,000 at the end of October.

