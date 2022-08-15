Unity reaffirms ironSource merger, rejects AppLovin bid

US 3D computer games platform Unity Software (NYSE: U) has rejected the offer to buy it from AppLovin and reaffirmed its desire to move forward on the merger with Israeli app monetization developer ironSource (NYSE: IS). Unity said, "In July we signed a merger agreement with ironSource, and we expect that the deal will be completed by the end of the year," Unity's board of directors said.

US ad app company AppLovin, a rival of ironSource, last week offered to buy Unity at a premium of 18% on its share price.

ironSource said today, "Unity’s rejection of AppLovin’s unilateral bid confirms the superior strategic value of the merger with ironSource. Together, Unity and ironSource will be stronger, more profitable, and better able to optimize both the Create and Operate sides of the business to deliver everything creators need to succeed.

ironSource added, "The deep synergies driving the ironSource-Unity merger extend across the entirety of both companies’ platforms and offerings and underpin our strong financial projections of $1 billion in Adjusted EBITDA by the end of 2024 and $300 million in annual EBITDA synergies by year three.

ironSource's share price is up 12.5% in premarket trading at $4.51. On Fridasy, the share price closed down 5.2% at $4.01, giving a market cap of $4.103 billion.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 15 2022.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2022.