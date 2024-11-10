US partners buy 4 Jerusalem apartments for NIS 49.5m

Two US business partners have together bought four apartments on the third and fourth floors in the same building of the Legacy project in David's Village in Jerusalem's Mamilla neighborhood. The project is being developed by Y.H. Dimri (TASE: DIMRI).

Each of the partners will knock together two of the apartments into two big apartments. Two of the apartments of 167 and 77 square meters will be joined together as a 244 square meter apartment with a 28 square meter balcony and 90 square meter roof area. The other two apartments will form a very large 425 square meter apartment with a 14 square meter balcony and 60 square meter yard.

The partners are paying NIS 49.5 million for the four apartments, reflecting a price of NIS 66,900 per square meter including the balconies, roof area and yard. The price does not include interior design but shell the shells of the apartments, as is customary with new luxury apartments. Interior and finishing work will costs an estimated Nis 10-14 million.

Speaking about the buyers, who are close friends as well as business partners, Y.H. Dimri VP marketing Amir Cohen said, "These are people who are very connected to Israel, and visit here at least three or four times a year. Even during the war they have come here and of course most recently to sign the purchase contracts. They will not necessarily immigrate to Israel in the near future, but their plan is to settle here in the future."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 10, 2024.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2024.